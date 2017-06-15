BRIEF-Seattle Genetics, Bristol-Myers Squibb highlight interim phase 1/2 data

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 15 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:
* Seattle Genetics and Bristol-Myers Squibb highlight interim phase 1/2 data evaluating combination of adcetris® (brentuximab vedotin) and opdivo® (nivolumab) in relapsed hodgkin lymphoma at the international conference on malignant lymphoma
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - combination data show 85 percent objective response rate and 63 percent complete response rate
* Bristol-Myers Squibb-data support recently initiated pivotal phase 3 clinical trial evaluating adcetris & opdivo combination in relapsed hodgkin lymphoma
* Bristol-Myers Squibb- forty-five percent of patients had primary refractory disease, 55 percent progressed after responding to frontline therapy in study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.