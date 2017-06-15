版本:
BRIEF-Seattle Genetics, Bristol-Myers Squibb highlight interim phase 1/2 data

June 15 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* Seattle Genetics and Bristol-Myers Squibb highlight interim phase 1/2 data evaluating combination of adcetris® (brentuximab vedotin) and opdivo® (nivolumab) in relapsed hodgkin lymphoma at the international conference on malignant lymphoma

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - combination data show 85 percent objective response rate and 63 percent complete response rate

* Bristol-Myers Squibb-‍data support recently initiated pivotal phase 3 clinical trial evaluating adcetris & opdivo combination in relapsed hodgkin lymphoma​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb- ‍forty-five percent of patients had primary refractory disease, 55 percent progressed after responding to frontline therapy in study​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
