公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 05:36 BJT

BRIEF-Seattle Genetics' CEO Clay Siegall's 2016 total compensation $9.6 mln - SEC Filing

April 5 Seattle Genetics Inc

* Seattle Genetics Inc - CEO Clay B. Siegall's 2016 total compensation $9.6 million versus $6.9 million in 2015 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2nLu7vX] Further company coverage:
