BRIEF-Seattle Genetics discontinues Phase 3 trial of vadastuximab talirine

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Seattle Genetics Inc:
* Seattle Genetics discontinues Phase 3 cascade trial of vadastuximab talirine (SGN-CD33A) in frontline acute myeloid leukemia
* Seattle Genetics Inc - will closely review data and consult with FDA to determine future plans for vadastuximab talirine development program
* Seattle Genetics - data indicated higher rate of deaths, including fatal infections in vadastuximab talirine-containing arm versus control arm of trial
* Says based on available data, safety concerns in this trial do not appear related to hepatotoxicity
* Seattle Genetics Inc - suspending patient enrollment and treatment in all of its vadastuximab talirine clinical trials
* Seattle Genetics - on track to advance enfortumab vedotin into a pivotal trial in metastatic urothelial cancer in H2 2017 under collaboration with Astellas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.