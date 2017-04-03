版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一

BRIEF-Seattle Genetics presents data advancing antibody-drug conjugate at AACR annual meeting

April 3 Seattle Genetics Inc:

* Seattle Genetics presents data advancing antibody-drug conjugate and novel immuno-oncology programs at the American Association For Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
