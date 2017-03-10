版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-Seattle Genetics says court issued temporary restraining order enjoining taking action in furtherance of closing of license agreement with Immunomedics

March 10 Seattle Genetics Inc

* Seattle Genetics- On March 9,court issued temporary restraining order enjoining taking action in furtherance of closing of license agreement with Immunomedics

* Seattle Genetics-Temporary restraining order to remain in place pending hearing on application for preliminary injunction to be held in about 30 days

* Seattle Genetics - Restraining order regarding license agreement between co and Immunomedics, Inc. regarding Sacituzumab Govitecan Source text: [bit.ly/2magw0p] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐