BRIEF-Seattle Genetics says court issued temporary restraining order enjoining taking action in furtherance of closing of license agreement with Immunomedics

March 10 Seattle Genetics Inc

* Seattle Genetics- On March 9,court issued temporary restraining order enjoining taking action in furtherance of closing of license agreement with Immunomedics

* Seattle Genetics - Restraining order regarding license agreement between co and Immunomedics, Inc. regarding Sacituzumab Govitecan