BRIEF-Seattle Genetics says court issued temporary restraining order enjoining taking action in furtherance of closing of license agreement with Immunomedics

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 Seattle Genetics Inc
* Seattle Genetics- On March 9,court issued temporary restraining order enjoining taking action in furtherance of closing of license agreement with Immunomedics
* Seattle Genetics-Temporary restraining order to remain in place pending hearing on application for preliminary injunction to be held in about 30 days
* Seattle Genetics - Restraining order regarding license agreement between co and Immunomedics, Inc. regarding Sacituzumab Govitecan Source text: [bit.ly/2magw0p] Further company coverage:
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing