BRIEF-Seattle Genetics submits supplemental biologics license application to fda for Adcetris

June 20 Seattle Genetics Inc:

* Seattle Genetics submits supplemental biologics license application to FDA for Adcetris® (brentuximab vedotin) in cutaneous t-cell lymphoma

* Seattle Genetics Inc - adcetris is currently not approved for treatment of ctcl

* Seattle Genetics- trial achieved primary endpoint with adcetris treatment arm demonstrating highly statistically significant improvement for adcetris

* Seattle Genetics- bla based on trial results from phase 3 alcanza,phase 2 investigator-sponsored studies in cutaneous t-cell lymphoma for adcetris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
