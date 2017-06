May 5 Seattle Genetics Inc:

* Seattle Genetics terminates license agreement with Immunomedics for sacituzumab govitecan (immu-132)

* As part of termination, Seattle Genetics will continue to hold 3.0 million shares of Immunomedics common stock

* Seattle Genetics-effective upon termination of license, parties agreed to fully settle, resolve, release each other from all disputes, claims, liabilities