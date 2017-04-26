版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 14:40 BJT

BRIEF-Seatwirl granted patent for dynamic turbine in US

April 26 SEATWIRL AB (Publ):

* SEATWIRL GRANTED PATENT FOR DYNAMIC TURBINE BY UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐