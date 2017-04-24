版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment CEO's 2016 compensation was $5.4 mln

April 24 Seaworld Entertainment Inc:

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - CEO Joel Manby's total compensation for 2016 was $5.4 million - sec filing

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - CEO Joel Manby's total compensation for 2015 was $11.3 million, which included stock awards of $5.6 million Source text - bit.ly/2oEKTfL Further company coverage:
