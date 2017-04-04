BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment enters refinancing amendment to existing senior secured credit agreement

April 4 Seaworld Entertainment Inc:

* Seaworld Entertainment - on March 31, unit entered refinancing amendment to existing senior secured credit agreement, dated December 1, 2009

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - pursuant to amendment, SWPE terminated existing tranche 2 revolving credit commitments under existing credit agreement

* Seaworld Entertainment-replaced tranche 2 revolving credit commitments with new tranche of revolving credit commitments with commitment amount of $210 million

* Seaworld Entertainment - pursuant to amendment,SWPE refinanced entire amount of existing term B-3 loans, with $244.7 million,under existing credit deal

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - pursuant to amendment, swpe refinanced a portion of existing term B-2 loans, with $753.6 million, under existing credit deal

* Seaworld Entertainment - proceeds of term B-5 loans used to repay term B-3 loans in full and refinance a portion of term B-2 loans on effective date Source text:(bit.ly/2oFIRxg) Further company coverage: