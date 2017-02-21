BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment reports preliminary full year 2016 results

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Seaworld Entertainment Inc
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc reports preliminary full year 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.344 billion
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - total attendance was approximately 22.0 million guests in 2016
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - expect to exceed high end of 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance range provided in November 2016
* FY2016 revenue view $1.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - also exploring a possible debt refinancing transaction in order to improve capital structure
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada