BRIEF-SeaWorld Entertainment reports Q4 revenue $267.6 million

Feb 28 SeaWorld Entertainment Inc

* SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.14

* Q4 revenue $267.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $268.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SeaWorld Entertainment Inc - Total attendance for 2016 declined by approximately 471,000 guests, or 2.1%

* SeaWorld Entertainment Inc - Attendance for Q4 was impacted by adverse weather primarily due to effects of Hurricane Matthew in October, among others

* SeaWorld Entertainment - Currently exploring potential refinancing of existing senior secured credit facilities in order to "improve" capital structure