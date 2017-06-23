BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment says committee unanimously recommended that board reject chairman david d'alessandro's offered immediate resignation

June 23 Seaworld Entertainment Inc:
* Seaworld entertainment says on June 22, committee
unanimously recommended that board reject chairman David
D'alessandro's offered immediate resignation
* Seaworld Entertainment says disinterested members of board
thereafter unanimously resolved to reject D'alessandro's
immediate resignation
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - disinterested members of
board agreed with D'alessandro's that he will step down on
December 31, 2017
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - in June 2017, co received a
subpoena in connection with an investigation by U.S. DOJ
* Seaworld Entertainment-U.S. DOJ subpoena concerning
disclosures, public statements made by co, certain executives
and/or individuals on/before August 2014
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc- on June 16, board of
directors formed special committee comprised of independent
directors with respect to DOJ inquiries
* Seaworld Entertainment- received subpoenas from staff of
U.S. Sec in connection with matters including those regarding
impact of "blackfish" documentary, others
Source text: (bit.ly/2sAeVXj)
