BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment says David D'Alessandro did not receive majority of votes cast at annual meeting

June 16 Seaworld Entertainment Inc:
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc says David D'alessandro did not
receive majority of votes cast at annual meeting - sec filing
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - pursuant to terms of
company's bylaws, D'Alessandro offered to tender his resignation
to board following annual meeting
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - stockholders failed to
approve compensation paid to company's named executive officers
at annual meeting - sec filing
* Seaworld Entertainment- immediately after annual meeting,
Yoshikazu Maruyama, Yongli Wang, director designees of Zhonghong
Group, appointed to board
Source text - bit.ly/2sak5ZL
Further company coverage: