BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment says David D'Alessandro did not receive majority of votes cast at annual meeting

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc says David D'alessandro did not receive majority of votes cast at annual meeting - sec filing

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - pursuant to terms of company's bylaws, D'Alessandro offered to tender his resignation to board following annual meeting

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - stockholders failed to approve compensation paid to company's named executive officers at annual meeting - sec filing

* Seaworld Entertainment- immediately after annual meeting, Yoshikazu Maruyama, Yongli Wang, director designees of Zhonghong Group, appointed to board