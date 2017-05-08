版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment says Peter F. Wallace notified that he would resign from board

May 8 Seaworld Entertainment Inc

* Seaworld Entertainment - Peter F. Wallace notified board that he would resign from board - SEC filing

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc says immediately after annual meeting, company will increase size of board from 10 directors to 11 directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
