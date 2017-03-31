版本:
BRIEF-SEB reports fourth quarter and full year results

March 31 Smart Employee Benefits Inc-

* SEB reports fourth quarter and full year results

* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - revenue from continuing operations for Q4 $24.3 million

* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - it is expected by 2019 non-cash amortization costs will no longer be a material negative impact on earnings

* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - "SEB consolidated is well positioned for growth in both revenue and cash flow in fiscal 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
