BRIEF-SEB reports fourth quarter and full year results

BRIEF-Bristow Group Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.15
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
March 31 Smart Employee Benefits Inc-
* SEB reports fourth quarter and full year results
* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - revenue from continuing operations for Q4 $24.3 million
* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - it is expected by 2019 non-cash amortization costs will no longer be a material negative impact on earnings
* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - "SEB consolidated is well positioned for growth in both revenue and cash flow in fiscal 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* Ddr prices $450 million offering of 4.700% senior unsecured notes
* Khalkos signs option agreement with dundee precious metals inc. For the Malartic property