BRIEF-SECOND CUP LTD SAYS GARRY MACDONALD APPOINTED INTERIM CEO

May 10 Second Cup Ltd

* THE SECOND CUP LTD. ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGE

* SAYS GARRY MACDONALD APPOINTED INTERIM CEO

* CO'S CEO ALIX BOX WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 10 AND STEPPING DOWN AS A DIRECTOR AT THAT TIME