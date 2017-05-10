版本:
BRIEF-SECOND CUP LTD SAYS GARRY MACDONALD APPOINTED INTERIM CEO

May 10 Second Cup Ltd

* THE SECOND CUP LTD. ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGE

* SAYS GARRY MACDONALD APPOINTED INTERIM CEO

* CO'S CEO ALIX BOX WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 10 AND STEPPING DOWN AS A DIRECTOR AT THAT TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
