公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一

BRIEF-Second Cup Q4 earnings per share $0.01

Feb 27 Second Cup Ltd

* The Second Cup Ltd. Reports increased earnings for the fourth quarter 2016

* Qtrly same store sales were down 1.0 %

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01

* Qtrly total revenue $7.5 million versus $9.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
