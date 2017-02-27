BRIEF-Second Cup Q4 earnings per share $0.01

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 Second Cup Ltd
* The Second Cup Ltd. Reports increased earnings for the fourth quarter 2016
* Qtrly same store sales were down 1.0 %
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01
* Qtrly total revenue $7.5 million versus $9.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing