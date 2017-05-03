版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-Second Sight reports Q1 sales $1.0 million

May 3 Second Sight Medical Products Inc

* Second Sight reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.16 excluding items

* Q1 sales $1.0 million versus $1.1 million

* Second Sight Medical products inc qtrly loss per share $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐