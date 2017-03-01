BRIEF-Secure Energy Services qtrly FFO per share $0.63

BRIEF-Third Point says issues new DowDuPont board must consider include capital structure, optimal cost of capital
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
March 1 Secure Energy Services Inc:
* Secure Energy Services announces fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $33 million and year end 2016 results
* Secure Energy Services Inc - secure also announced today that it intends to suspend its dividend reinvestment plan
* Secure Energy Services Inc - qtrly FFO per share $0.63
* Secure Energy Services Inc - "2016 was another challenging year for oil and gas industry"
* Secure Energy Services Inc -anticipates 2017 capital spending of approximately $50 million
* Secure Energy Services Inc - secure anticipates 2017 capital spending of approximately $50 million primarily focused in PRD
* Secure Energy Services Inc - continue to evaluate and assess further acquisition opportunities and/or partnership opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.
CHICAGO, May 24 Shares of Bunge Ltd touched a 22-month high on Wednesday, signaling investors' hopes for consolidation in the commodities sector even after the U.S. agribusiness said it was not in M&A talks with the agricultural unit of Glencore Plc.