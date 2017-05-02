BRIEF-Secure Energy Services reports adjusted EPS $0.02

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Secure Energy Services Inc
* Secure Energy Services reports first quarter adjusted ebitda of $42.2 million and 6% dividend increase
* Q1 revenue c$450.6 million versus I/B/E/S view c$509.5 million
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.02
* Qtrly funds from operation per share $0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.01, revenue view c$509.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Approved a 6.25% increase to its monthly dividend rate from $.02 to $.02125 per common share
