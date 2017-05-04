版本:
BRIEF-Select Bancorp Q1 EPS $0.18

May 4 Select Bancorp Inc

* Select bancorp reports first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Select bancorp inc - qtrly net interest income $8.1 million versus $7.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
