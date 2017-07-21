FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Select Bancorp to acquire Carolina Premier Bank
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
2017年7月21日 / 下午1点18分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Select Bancorp to acquire Carolina Premier Bank

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - Select Bancorp Inc:

* Select Bancorp announces definitive agreement to acquire Carolina Premier Bank

* Select Bancorp Inc - ‍Premara shareholders will receive merger consideration consisting of approximately 70% stock​

* Select bancorp inc - ‍transaction is currently valued at approximately $40 million based on Select's closing price of $11.89 per share on July 20, 2017​

* Says ‍Premara shareholders will receive merger consideration consisting of approximately 70% stock​

* Select Bancorp Inc - transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of each company and is expected to close in Q4 of 2017

* Select Bancorp- deal expected to be immediately accretive to co's EPS excluding merger costs, increasing its stand-alone eps by 10.1% beginning 2018​

* Select Bancorp - deal to include ‍fixed exchange ratio of 1.0463 shares of select stock for each share of Premara, and 30% cash

* Select Bancorp - deal may include $12.65 for each share of premara common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

