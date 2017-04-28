版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Select Energy Services files secondary shelf offering of up to 16.1 mln shares

April 28 Select Energy Services Inc-

* Files for secondary shelf offering of up to 16.1 million shares of class A common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2oQZepC) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐