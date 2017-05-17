版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 04:20 BJT

BRIEF-Select Energy services Q1 revenue $99.9 million

May 17 Select Energy Services Inc

* Select Energy Services reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $99.9 million versus $78.8 million

* Qtrly class A basic & diluted loss per share $ 0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐