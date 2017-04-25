版本:
BRIEF-Select Income REIT reports Q1 EPS $0.08

April 25 Select Income Reit

* Select income reit announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Qtrly total revenues $116.3 million versus $117.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
