BRIEF-Select Medical and Riverside Health enter joint venture

March 30 Select Medical Holdings Corp
* Select Medical and Riverside Health enter joint venture to
build and operate specialty hospitals serving the coastal
Virginia region
* Select Medical Holdings Corp - under deal, Riverside
Health remains majority owner of 50-bed Riverside Rehabilitation
Institute
* Select Medical Holdings Corp - agreement also includes
future construction of a new freestanding inpatient
rehabilitation hospital in region
* Select Medical Holdings Corp - Select Medical will be
majority owner of 25-bed long-term acute care Hampton roads
specialty hospital
