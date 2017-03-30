版本:
BRIEF-Select Medical and Riverside Health enter joint venture

March 30 Select Medical Holdings Corp

* Select Medical and Riverside Health enter joint venture to build and operate specialty hospitals serving the coastal Virginia region

* Select Medical Holdings Corp - under deal, Riverside Health remains majority owner of 50-bed Riverside Rehabilitation Institute

* Select Medical Holdings Corp - agreement also includes future construction of a new freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital in region

* Select Medical Holdings Corp - Select Medical will be majority owner of 25-bed long-term acute care Hampton roads specialty hospital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
