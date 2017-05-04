版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Select Medical Holdings announces Q1 revenue $1.111 bln

May 4 Select Medical Holdings Corp

* Select Medical Holdings corporation announces results for first quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.78 to $0.96

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.69 to $0.87

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $1.111 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.12 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $4.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐