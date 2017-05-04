BRIEF-Select Medical Holdings announces Q1 revenue $1.111 bln

May 4 Select Medical Holdings Corp
* Select Medical Holdings corporation announces results for
first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.78 to $0.96
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.69 to $0.87
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 revenue $1.111 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.12
billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $4.47
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
