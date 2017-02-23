BRIEF-Select Medical Holdings Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $3.00

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
Feb 23 Select Medical Holdings Corp-
* Select Medical Holdings Corporation announces results for fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 revenue $1.046 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.05 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.73 to $0.91
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion
* Select medical holdings - reaffirms its 2017 business outlook for net operating revenues, adjusted ebitda and fully diluted income per common share
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $4.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.