版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 06:10 BJT

BRIEF-Select Medical Holdings Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $3.00

Feb 23 Select Medical Holdings Corp-

* Select Medical Holdings Corporation announces results for fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 revenue $1.046 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.05 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.73 to $0.91

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion

* Select medical holdings - reaffirms its 2017 business outlook for net operating revenues, adjusted ebitda and fully diluted income per common share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $4.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐