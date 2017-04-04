版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 20:45 BJT

BRIEF-Select Sands announces lease to purchase of rail facility

April 4 Select Sands Corp

* Select sands- signed lease to purchase agreement with newport rail loading facility; co to acquire the rail loading facility for $2.05 million paid over 5 yrs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐