BRIEF-Selecta Bio provides data from mid-stage study testing gout drug

June 15 Selecta Biosciences Inc
* Selecta Biosciences reports data from ongoing phase 2
trial of lead candidate, sel-212, in development for chronic
severe gout
* Sel-212 generally well tolerated
* Reduced rate of gout flares with sel-212
* Selecta Biosciences - majority of patients in minimum
effective dose group in study maintained sua control following
three monthly injections of sel-212
* Selecta Biosciences Inc - in relation to sel-212, there
have been total of eight serious adverse events reported in
trial through june 12, 2017
* Selecta Biosciences - to initiate phase 3 program for
sel-212 in 2018 following further dialogue with u.s. Food and
drug administration
* Selecta Biosciences Inc - one additional sae,
cholecystitis, was determined to not be related to study drug
* Selecta Biosciences Inc - all of saes related to sel-212
study were successfully treated and resolved without further
issues
