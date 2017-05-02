BRIEF-Selecta Biosciences obtains license for recombinant immunotoxin lmb-100 from National Cancer Institute

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Selecta Biosciences Inc
* Selecta biosciences obtains license for recombinant immunotoxin lmb-100 from national cancer institute (nci) for pancreatic cancer, mesothelioma and other cancers
* Selecta biosciences inc - under terms of license agreement, nci will receive an upfront payment of $50,000 from selecta
* Selecta biosciences-nci entitled upto $9.25 million for milestones, low single-digit royalties on worldwide annual sales of any resulting commercialized treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.