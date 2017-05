BRIEF-Selecta Biosciences posts Q4 loss per share of $0.77

March 27 Selecta Biosciences Inc

* Selecta Biosciences announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q4 loss per share $0.77

* Q4 revenue $2.9 million versus $2.1 million

* Q4 revenue view $7.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Selecta Biosciences - expects cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, investments to be sufficient to fund operating expenses, capex into mid-2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: