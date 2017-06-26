BRIEF-Selecta Biosciences reports $50 mln private placement

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
June 26 Selecta Biosciences Inc:
* Selecta Biosciences announces $50 million private placement
* Selecta Biosciences Inc - entered agreements to sell securities in private placement that is expected to result in proceeds to company of $50 million
* Selecta Biosciences Inc - plans to use proceeds from financing primarily for ongoing clinical development of selecta's lead product candidate, sel-212
* Selecta Biosciences-expects addition of proceeds to balance sheet will enable co to fund operating expenses,capital expenditure requirements into 2019
* Selecta Biosciences Inc - certain new,existing institutional investors agreed to purchase aggregate of 2.75 million shares at a price of $16.00 per share
* Selecta Biosciences Inc - additionally, a member of board agreed to purchase, for aggregate purchase price of about $6 million, shares and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)