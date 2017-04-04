BRIEF-Selectcore announces private placement financing and granting of options

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Selectcore Ltd
* Selectcore announces private placement financing and granting of options
* Announce a non-brokered private placement financing to raise up to $2 million
* Offering is anticipated to be structured as best efforts private placement comprised of 13.3 million units of Co at a price of $0.15 per unit
* Proceeds from offering will be used for retirement of debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm