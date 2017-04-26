版本:
BRIEF-Selective Insurance Group q1 earnings per share $0.85

April 26 Selective Insurance Group Inc:

* Selective reports first quarter 2017 net income per diluted share of $0.85 and operating income(1) per diluted share of $0.86

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.86

* Q1 earnings per share $0.85

* Qtrly total revenues $600.5 million versus $551.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
