BRIEF-Semafo delivers cash flow from operations of $23.1 million in Q1

May 3 Semafo Inc

* Semafo delivers cash flow from operations of $23.1 million in first quarter 2017

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Production in Q1 totalled 55,400 ounces of gold compared to 61,300 ounces in prior-year quarter

* Adjusted 2017 guidance to between 190,000 and 205,000 ounces of gold at a total cash cost of between $685 and $715 per ounce

* Qtrly gold sales of $66.9 million compared to $74.6 million for same period in 2016

* Q1 revenue view $68.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S