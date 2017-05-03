BRIEF-Semafo Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Semafo Inc:
* Semafo delivers cash flow from operations of $23.1 million in first quarter 2017
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly gold production of 55,400 ounces compared to 61,300 ounces
* Qtrly gold sales of $66.9 million compared to $74.6 million
* Says adjusted 2017 guidance to between 190,000 and 205,000 ounces of gold at a total cash cost of between $685 and $715 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.