版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-Semafo Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01

May 3 Semafo Inc:

* Semafo delivers cash flow from operations of $23.1 million in first quarter 2017

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gold production of 55,400 ounces compared to 61,300 ounces

* Qtrly gold sales of $66.9 million compared to $74.6 million

* Says adjusted 2017 guidance to between 190,000 and 205,000 ounces of gold at a total cash cost of between $685 and $715 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐