BRIEF-SEMAFO says Mana Mine produced 55,400 ounces of gold in Q1

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 SEMAFO Inc:
* SEMAFO Inc says revises 2017 guidance
* SEMAFO Inc - during Q1 of 2017, Mana Mine produced 55,400 ounces of gold
* SEMAFO Inc says have adjusted 2017 guidance to between 190,000 and 205,000 ounces of gold
* SEMAFO Inc - have adjusted 2017 guidance to between 190,000 and 205,000 ounces of gold, at a total cash costof between $685 and $715 per ounce
* SEMAFO Inc - reduction of 25,000 ounces of 2017 production guidance projected to have minimal impact on 2017 budgeted cash flow
* SEMAFO Inc - second-quarter production is expected to reach approximately 45,000 ounces of gold for mana mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: