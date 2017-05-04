BRIEF-Semgroup Corp announces Q1 revenue $456.1 million

May 4 Semgroup Corp

* Semgroup Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $456.1 million

* Q1 revenue view $364.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Semgroup Corp says reaffirms that dividends will be reviewed annually in December of each year targeting an 8 percent dividend cagr through 2020

* Says reaffirming its previously announced 2017 guidance of between $270 million and $310 million in adjusted EBITDA

