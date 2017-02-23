BRIEF-SemGroup Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.18

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
Feb 23 Semgroup Corp
* Semgroup Corp nnounces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $402.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $332.3 million
* Anticipates 2017 adjusted EBITDA of between $270 million and $310 million
* Expects to deploy approximately $500 million of capital expenditures in 2017, which includes approximately $60 million of maintenance projects
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.