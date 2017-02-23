版本:
2017年 2月 24日 星期五 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-SemGroup Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.18

Feb 23 Semgroup Corp

* Semgroup Corp nnounces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $402.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $332.3 million

* Anticipates 2017 adjusted EBITDA of between $270 million and $310 million

* Expects to deploy approximately $500 million of capital expenditures in 2017, which includes approximately $60 million of maintenance projects

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
