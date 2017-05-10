版本:
BRIEF-Semiconductor Manufacturing names Haijun Zhao as CEO

May 10 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp:

* Semiconductor Manufacturing International - announces appointment of Haijun Zhao as CEO replacing Tzu-Yin Chiu

* Tzu-Yin Chiu will continue to serve as vice chairman and non-executive director of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
