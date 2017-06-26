版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-Semnur Pharmaceuticals announces successful phase 1/2 trial for its lead product, SP-102

June 26 Semnur Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* trial also showed that adverse events were comparable between two treatments

* Semnur pharmaceuticals inc announces successful phase 1 / 2 trial in patients with radicular pain for its lead product, SP-102

* trial was conducted in patients with radicular pain, achieved its primary pharmacokinetic endpoint

* announced successful phase 1 / 2 pharmacokinetic bridging trial of lead product SP-102 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
