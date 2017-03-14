版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二

BRIEF-Sempra Energy appoints Contreras-Sweet to board

March 14 Sempra Energy:

* Sempra Energy appoints Contreras-Sweet to board of directors

* Sempra Energy - co now has 14 board members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
