BRIEF-Sempra Energy Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.74

May 9 Sempra Energy:

* Sempra Energy reports higher first-quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.74

* Q1 earnings per share $1.75

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $4.85 to $5.25

* Sempra energy - qtrly total revenues $ 3,031 million versus $2,622 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $2.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
