July 12 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy

* Sempra Energy's Ienova unit awarded $155 million liquid fuels project in Veracruz

* Operations are expected to commence in second half of 2018

* Sempra Energy - new liquid fuels terminal will have a capacity of 1.4 million barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to supply central region of Mexico