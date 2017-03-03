版本:
BRIEF-Senator Investment Group reports a 5.69 pct passive stake in Forest City Realty Trust

March 3 Forest City Realty Trust Inc:

* Senator Investment Group Lp reports a 5.69 percent passive stake in Forest City Realty Trust as of Feb. 27, 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2mkGMYU) Further company coverage:
