2017年 5月 2日

BRIEF-Senator Minerals increases private placement to $2.5 million

May 1 Senator Minerals Inc

* Senator Minerals increases private placement to $2.5 million

* To now conduct a placement of up to 2.5 million common shares, at a price of $1.00 per share, for gross proceeds of up to $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
