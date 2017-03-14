版本:
2017年 3月 14日

BRIEF-Senator Minerals increases private placement to $1.8 mln

March 14 Senator Minerals Inc

* Senator Minerals increases private placement to $1.8 million

* will now conduct a placement of up to 1.8 million common shares, at a price of $1.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
