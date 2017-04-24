版本:
BRIEF-Senator Minerals to acquire Carter Lake uranium project

April 24 Senator Minerals Inc

* Senator Minerals to acquire Carter Lake uranium project

* Senator Minerals -entered into letter of intent with Gunnar Minerals to acquire controlling interest in Carter Lake uranium project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
